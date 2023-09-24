Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

AUPH stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,431,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.