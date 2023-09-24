Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $204.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

