Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 93.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,168,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 716.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $180.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

