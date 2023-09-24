Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $2.44

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.56. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 4,975 shares trading hands.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $56,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

