Bank of America Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $460.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $450.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

NYSE FDS opened at $435.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.60. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

