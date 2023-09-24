Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Down 2.5%

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $33.22. Approximately 756,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,474,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.