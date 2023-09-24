Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $265.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

