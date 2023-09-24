Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 23,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 42,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belite Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Belite Bio Trading Up 7.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

