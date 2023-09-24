Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Down 4.6%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 49,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 284,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $603.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,655,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 967,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 283,922 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.