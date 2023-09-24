BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
