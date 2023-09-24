BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

