Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Down 2.1%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.29. 536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 94,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 11.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.82 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,444,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

