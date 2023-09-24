Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading Down 2.6%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 379,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,652,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

