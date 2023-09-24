BMO Capital Markets Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $25.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AY. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

AY opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 148.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,833,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after purchasing an additional 494,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,683 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 345,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,117,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.