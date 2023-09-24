Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDNNY shares. Citigroup upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

