Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $755,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $416.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.63.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,515 shares of company stock worth $67,726,231. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

