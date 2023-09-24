Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 342,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 934,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Braskem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braskem

Braskem Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the second quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.