Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRZE. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of BRZE opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,508.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,354 shares of company stock valued at $26,190,277 over the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Braze by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

