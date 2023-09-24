BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.91

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 91792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $771.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.63 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BRC by 556.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

