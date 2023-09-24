Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.20.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BRF in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get BRF alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRFS

BRF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BRFS opened at $1.94 on Friday. BRF has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 332,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of BRF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,172,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,587,487 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of BRF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 160,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 66,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,104,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,160,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

(Get Free Report

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.