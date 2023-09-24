Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

BR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

BR opened at $184.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.97 and a 200 day moving average of $160.43. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $189.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,288.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,124,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $207,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

