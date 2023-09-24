Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,463,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,011,000 after buying an additional 143,907 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,623.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,549,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,197,000 after buying an additional 4,382,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,631,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,603,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

