Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) PT Lowered to $34.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.02. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

About Brookfield Renewable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

