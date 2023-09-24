Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) PT Lowered to $34.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.
Brookfield Renewable Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.02. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable
About Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.