Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 10,005 Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Separately, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKST shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PKST stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

