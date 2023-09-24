Brookstone Capital Management Has $259,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of KMX opened at $76.66 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

