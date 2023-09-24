Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,276,860,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.42 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

