Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,167.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $120.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

