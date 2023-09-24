Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $263.98 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.40 and a 200-day moving average of $287.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

