Brookstone Capital Management Sells 11,516 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,516 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

PPL stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

