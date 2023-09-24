Brookstone Capital Management Sells 559 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FCX opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

