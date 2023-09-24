BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day moving average of $176.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

