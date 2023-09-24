Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.46 million, a P/E ratio of -120.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -181.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steve Hollister bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

