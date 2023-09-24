Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,741 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,226.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $140,979.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,254 shares of company stock worth $4,891,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

