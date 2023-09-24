Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.88 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $132.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day moving average is $157.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.28. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.