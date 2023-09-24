Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 23,881 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,881 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $438.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $444.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.70.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,570,541 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

