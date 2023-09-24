Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.88.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total value of C$205,650.40. Also, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,235. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$83.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$82.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.28. The stock has a market cap of C$90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$61.23 and a 52-week high of C$90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.7734166 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

