CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.00.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

CDW stock opened at $205.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.86 and its 200 day moving average is $187.14. CDW has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

