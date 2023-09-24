Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 150.75% from the stock’s current price.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of CELC stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

About Celcuity

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Celcuity by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 9,962.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

