Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 150.75% from the stock’s current price.
Celcuity Stock Performance
Shares of CELC stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
