Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Down 2.7%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.52. 175,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 507,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 3,475.70%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

