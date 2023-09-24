Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $61.94. Approximately 412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Centerspace Price Performance

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $902.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 316.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

