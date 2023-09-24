Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,473 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

