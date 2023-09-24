Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 57,694 shares.The stock last traded at $3.55 and had previously closed at $3.91.

Cepton Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $661.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of -0.03.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cepton, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton

In other Cepton news, CEO Jun Pei sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,049,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,972 shares of company stock valued at $217,243. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cepton by 460.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

