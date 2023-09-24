Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 237,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 180,779 shares.The stock last traded at $55.32 and had previously closed at $56.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 320.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

