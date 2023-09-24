Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,593,000. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $213.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.33 and a 200-day moving average of $197.70. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

