Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 488.24% from the company’s previous close.

CDTX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 331,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 449,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 300,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 292,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 220,005 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

