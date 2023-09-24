Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.27. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

