Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $76.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

