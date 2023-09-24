Citigroup Lowers Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $64.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $75.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08.

In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,751 shares of company stock worth $3,382,660 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

