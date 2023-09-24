Citigroup Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $63.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Terex has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Strs Ohio increased its position in Terex by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 2,821.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 714,205 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

