ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

About ClearOne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ClearOne by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 387,412 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

