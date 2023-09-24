ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
