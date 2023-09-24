Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Clearway Energy stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.70. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Articles

